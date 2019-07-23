Pena will serve as the bulk reliever Tuesday night against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pena was in line to start, but the Angels have elected to roll with Taylor Cole for the first inning or two. Pena owns a 4.92 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 91:28 K:BB over 86 innings this season.