Guzman was demoted to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Guzman spent most of the year as the Rangers' starting first baseman but endured a tough time at the plate, hitting .193/.282/.396, numbers that better suit a backup catcher than a first baseman. Danny Santana and Logan Forsythe appear to be the primary options at first base while Guzman sorts things out in the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories