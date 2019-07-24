Twins' Taylor Rogers: Blows save chance
Rogers allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one to blow the save Tuesday against the Yankees.
Rogers came on in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead against the Yankees, but failed to convert after he surrendered a two-run homer to Aaron Hicks. While he was ultimately bailed out by the Twins offense in the bottom of the ninth to avoid the loss, Rogers has now blown two of his last three save chances. He still maintains a strong 2.27 ERA and 11.1 K/9 across 47.2 innings for the season, though his recent struggles could cause the Twins to look for bullpen reinforcements as the trade deadline looms.
