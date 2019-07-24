Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Lands on injured list

Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain Wednesday.

Sanchez has struggled to a .111/.191/.173 slash line over his last 20 games, but he can't blame the injury for his struggles, as it occurred while he was running to first base Tuesday against the Twins. The severity of the injury is not yet clear, but he'll sit for a minimum of 10 days. Kyle Higashioka was recalled in a corresponding move and will back up Austin Romine behind the plate.

