Segura (heel) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Segura's bruised heel will keep him out of the lineup for a second straight day, but the Phillies' decision to deploy him off the bench in Tuesday's 15-inning win suggests his injury likely isn't a major concern. After a team off day Thursday, Segura should have a decent shot at returning to the starting nine at shortstop for Friday's series opener versus the Braves.