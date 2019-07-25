Smeltzer was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Yankees, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Smeltzer was recalled earlier Wednesday and delivered five innings of one-run ball in long relief of Jake Odorizzi, providing a much-needed break for the Twins' bullpen. Unfortunately for Smeltzer, that means he head back to Rochester in favor of a fresh arm. The 23-year-old has a 2.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 21.2 innings this season.