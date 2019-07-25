Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records 26th save

Chapman earned the save Wednesday against the Twins after pitching a scoreless inning with one walk and one strikeout.

Chapman bounced back after blowing Tuesday's save opportunity by shutting down the Twins to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning Wednesday. The save was Chapman's 26th of the season as the left-hander improves to a 2.50 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 56:17 K:BB over 42 appearances.