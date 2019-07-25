Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers in loss

Turner went 3-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Turner led off the fourth inning with a 417-foot solo shot off Jaime Barria following an eight-pitch at-bat to get the Dodgers on the board. It was his 99th career long ball with Los Angeles as the veteran third basemen continues to heat up in the second half. Overall this season, Turner is hitting .296/.380/.478 with 14 home runs, 59 runs scored and 41 RBI.

