Double-A Erie placed Baez on its 7-day injured list Thursday, Tom Reisenweber of the Erie Times-News reports.

He'll shift to the IL for the second time this season. Baez's previous absence was due to an illness, but it's unclear what's ailing him this time around. The right-handed reliever has has posted a 7.24 ERA in 27.1 innings between three different affiliates this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories