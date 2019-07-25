Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Working behind opener Thursday
LeBlanc will work as a primary pitcher behind opener Erik Swanson in Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
After a rough showing as a traditional starter July 13 in Anaheim, LeBlanc slotted back into a bulk-relief role last weekend in a rematch with the Angels and noticed better results. That's largely been the case all season, as LeBlanc has posted a 3.05 ERA in eight relief outings (44.1 innings) compared to a 7.79 ERA across seven starts (32.1 innings). LeBlanc should make for a more comfortable streaming option than he otherwise might now that the Mariners have confirmed that he'll work behind an opener.
More News
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: No-decision as primary pitcher•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Back to bulk-relief role•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Knocked around by Angels•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Not following opener Saturday•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: May not follow opener Saturday•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Set to work as primary pitcher Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.