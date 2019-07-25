LeBlanc will work as a primary pitcher behind opener Erik Swanson in Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After a rough showing as a traditional starter July 13 in Anaheim, LeBlanc slotted back into a bulk-relief role last weekend in a rematch with the Angels and noticed better results. That's largely been the case all season, as LeBlanc has posted a 3.05 ERA in eight relief outings (44.1 innings) compared to a 7.79 ERA across seven starts (32.1 innings). LeBlanc should make for a more comfortable streaming option than he otherwise might now that the Mariners have confirmed that he'll work behind an opener.