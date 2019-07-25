Cave was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Cave is no longer needed at the big-league level with Byron Buxton (concussion/wisdom teeth) back from the injured list, so he'll head back to the minors to receive everyday at-bats. During his most recent stint with the Twins, Cave appeared in seven games and went 3-for-9 with a home run and five RBI.

