Yankees' Dellin Betances: Extends throwing to 90 feet

Betances (lat) threw from 90 feet Thursday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Betances picked up a throwing program last week, and Thursday's session marked the first time he was able to throw from 90 feet since suffering a setback in his recovery in mid-June. Seeing as the big right-hander has been sidelined all season with a lingering shoulder injury, his rehab will likely last multiple more weeks before the Yankees contemplate activating him from the 60-day IL.

