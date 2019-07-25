Yankees' Dellin Betances: Extends throwing to 90 feet
Betances (lat) threw from 90 feet Thursday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Betances picked up a throwing program last week, and Thursday's session marked the first time he was able to throw from 90 feet since suffering a setback in his recovery in mid-June. Seeing as the big right-hander has been sidelined all season with a lingering shoulder injury, his rehab will likely last multiple more weeks before the Yankees contemplate activating him from the 60-day IL.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...