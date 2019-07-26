Yankees' Stephen Tarpley: Sent to Triple-A
Tarpley allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.2 innings Thursday night against Boston. He was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the game, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Tarpley didn't fare well in his relief outing Thursday night, allowing one run in the fourth and three more in the fifth, though the game had already been decided when he entered the contest. He'll head back to the minor leagues, where he owns a 2.76 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 33 strikeouts over 29.1 frames for the RailRiders. The Yankees have yet to announce a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...