Tarpley didn't fare well in his relief outing Thursday night, allowing one run in the fourth and three more in the fifth, though the game had already been decided when he entered the contest. He'll head back to the minor leagues, where he owns a 2.76 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 33 strikeouts over 29.1 frames for the RailRiders. The Yankees have yet to announce a corresponding move.