Twins' Jose Berrios: Fans eight in win

Berrios (9-5) earned the win Thursday after holding the White Sox to three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings.

Berrios picked up his first win since June 6 with a solid performance against the White Sox alongside lofty run support from his offense. The talented 25-year-old limited Chicago's offense to a solo home run by Yoan Moncada in the second inning, an RBI single by Leury Garcia in the fifth and a sacrifice fly to AJ Reed on an Eddie Rosario throwing error in the sixth. Berrios now owns a sparkling 2.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 130:20 K:BB over 21 starts. He'll look for his 10th win of the season with a favorable matchup at Miami on Wednesday.