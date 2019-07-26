Twins' Jose Berrios: Fans eight in win
Berrios (9-5) earned the win Thursday after holding the White Sox to three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings.
Berrios picked up his first win since June 6 with a solid performance against the White Sox alongside lofty run support from his offense. The talented 25-year-old limited Chicago's offense to a solo home run by Yoan Moncada in the second inning, an RBI single by Leury Garcia in the fifth and a sacrifice fly to AJ Reed on an Eddie Rosario throwing error in the sixth. Berrios now owns a sparkling 2.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 130:20 K:BB over 21 starts. He'll look for his 10th win of the season with a favorable matchup at Miami on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...