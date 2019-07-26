Soto went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.

The 20-year-old has been sluggish at the plate lately, slashing .152/.317/.182 through his last nine games with only one RBI, but he's kept his OBP afloat during the mini-slump with eight walks. Soto's steal was his seventh of the year, and first since July 3.