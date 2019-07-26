Reds' Derek Dietrich: Out of Friday's lineup
Dietrich (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.
Dietrich has been dealing with the knee issue for over a week and hasn't made a start since July 17. The 30-year-old has appeared off the bench in six of seven games since his last start, so the injury doesn't appear to be a major concern.
