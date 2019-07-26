Brewers' Ryan Braun: Day off Friday

Braun is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

Braun missed some time at the start of the week with back tightness but started the previous two games. Assuming he's healthy, the veteran outfielder figures to rejoin the lineup Saturday and Sunday with a pair of southpaws on the mound for the Cubs. Eric Thames enters the lineup in right field in his place, pushing Christian Yelich to left.

More News
Our Latest Stories