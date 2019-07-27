Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Pitches well in no-decision
Hendricks logged five scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers. He allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out five.
Hendricks was sharp through five innings, but the Cubs decided to pinch hit for the righty in the top of the sixth after scoring the first two runs of the game on a home run a batter earlier. However, the Chicago bullpen let Hendricks down, allowing a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth to waste his chance at win No. 8. The 29-year-old will carry a strong 3.26 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Cardinals.
