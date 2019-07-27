Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of lineup Saturday

Hernandez (hand) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.

Hernandez received an MRI on Friday after exiting Wednesday's game with an injured left hand and manager Dave Roberts stated that the utility man was only available as a hitter Friday. While the team awaits the MRI results, Max Muncy continues to make starts at second base against left-handed pitching. Muncy is hitting fifth Saturday against southpaw opener Matt Grace.

