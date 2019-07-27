Moran is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets.

Jose Osuna gets the start at third base and will hit sixth against left-hander Steven Matz. Moran is slashing just .177/.261/.242 against left-handed pitching in 69 plate appearances. The third baseman had started 11 consecutive contests while notching nine hits and seven RBI in 37 at-bats.

