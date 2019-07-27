Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Retreats to bench

Hernandez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Braves.

Hernandez is slashing just .241/.255/.278 in 13 games since the All-Star break, so he'll head to the bench Friday with lefty Max Fried starting for the Braves. In his place, Scott Kingery is starting at second base and hitting leadoff.

