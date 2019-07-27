Diaz is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets.

Diaz heads to the bench as he continues to split time over the past week with Jacob Stallings, who is starting at catcher Saturday and batting eighth. Diaz has been in a slump in the 13 games since the All-Star break, recording a .154 on-base percentage with nine strikeouts and one extra-base hit.

