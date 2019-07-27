Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

The Rockies don't need a fifth starter until August 10, so Hoffman will head back to the minors for the time being. The 26-year-old righty owns a 6.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB in eight starts (38.1 innings) with the big-league club this season, so he isn't a lock to reclaim his role as the team's fifth starter. Chi Chi Gonzalez, who is scheduled to start Saturday against the Reds, was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move.

