Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Returned to minors
Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
The Rockies don't need a fifth starter until August 10, so Hoffman will head back to the minors for the time being. The 26-year-old righty owns a 6.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB in eight starts (38.1 innings) with the big-league club this season, so he isn't a lock to reclaim his role as the team's fifth starter. Chi Chi Gonzalez, who is scheduled to start Saturday against the Reds, was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...