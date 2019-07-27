Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Heads to bench
DeShields is not starting Saturday against the Athletics.
DeShields has started the past two games in center field with Joey Gallo (hand) sidelined, going 2-for-8 with a trio of strikeouts and two runs scored in those contests. Danny Santana is covering center field and hitting leadoff in this one.
