Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Pauses rehab assignment
Trumbo (knee) will take a break from his rehab assignment for a few days due to lingering knee issues, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Trumbo only began the rehab stint Tuesday and played in two games, so the fact he's having trouble after such brief action isn't a good sign. Per Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun, the 33-year-old still hopes to play this season, but his surgically repaired right knee simply doesn't feel right.
