Kiermaier (thumb) went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in High-A Charlotte's win over Clearwater on Saturday.

As expected, Kiermaier filled the designated hitter role and saw a full complement of plate appearances. The veteran outfielder is now slated to play all nine innings in the outfield Sunday, which would put him well on track for a planned return Wednesday, the first day he's eligible to be activated.