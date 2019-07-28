Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Impressive in first rehab game
Kiermaier (thumb) went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in High-A Charlotte's win over Clearwater on Saturday.
As expected, Kiermaier filled the designated hitter role and saw a full complement of plate appearances. The veteran outfielder is now slated to play all nine innings in the outfield Sunday, which would put him well on track for a planned return Wednesday, the first day he's eligible to be activated.
