Astros' Alex Bregman: Takes seat Sunday

Bregman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Since the Astros are wrapping up their series in St. Louis with a day game and have one fewer lineup spot than usual with no designated hitter available, manager AJ Hinch decided it was an optimal time to extend Bregman a breather. Aledmys Diaz will fill in at third base while Bregman bows out of the starting nine for the first time since July 12.