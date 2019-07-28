Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Day off Sunday
Kelly is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Kelly has alternated starts behind the plate with Alex Avila over the last nine games, with Avila receiving the call for Sunday's series finale. Kelly is only 5-for-27 in nine games since the All-Star break, though he does have two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.
