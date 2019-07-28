Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Jonathan Villar will shift over to shortstop while Martin retreats to the bench for the second time in the four-game series. Martin has stepped up his performance since the All-Star break with a 9-for-31 mark at the plate, but he hasn't drawn a walk in any of those 13 second-half contests, limiting him to a .290 on-base percentage.