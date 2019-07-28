Mercer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Mercer will give way to Niko Goodrum at shortstop after making the last three starts at the position. As a veteran with an expiring contract on a non-contending club, Mercer could find himself on the bench more frequently in the final two months of the season if he isn't dealt ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline.

