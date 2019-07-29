Reds' David Hernandez: Faces hitters
Hernandez (shoulder) threw a round of live batting practice Sunday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
The Reds will presumably wait and see how Hernandez's shoulder responds to the workout before determining whether he'll need a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list. Hernandez has missed just over the minimum amount of time with the shoulder injury, but the Reds may want to see him sort out some mechanical issues during an appearance in the minors before reinserting him into their bullpen.
