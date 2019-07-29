White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hitless in return
Jimenez went 0-for-3 in Sunday's loss to the Twins.
Jimenez was activated off the injured list and served as the designated hitter Sunday. He'll continue to operate as the team's primary DH until the White Sox are satisfied the outfielder's injured elbow is ready for the rigors of throwing to bases.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Serving as DH in return•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Returns from IL•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Nearing return from IL•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Takes significant rehab steps•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Scheduled for live BP•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: May not require rehab stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...