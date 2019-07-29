Blackmon is not in the lineup Monday against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blackmon is out of the starting lineup for the second time in as many days; the outfielder could be dealing with an unreported minor injury, as he hasn't sat for consecutive games while healthy at any prior point this season. He did enter Sunday's game in the eighth inning as a substitute, going hitless in his only trip to the plate. Raimel Tapia is starting in right field and hitting seventh in place of Blackmon in this one.