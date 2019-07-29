Orioles' Chris Davis: Out again Monday

Davis is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis finds himself on the bench for a fourth straight game as Renato Nunez picks up a start at first base with no DH spot available in San Diego's ballpark. The veteran first baseman is slashing just .181/.262/.305 on the season -- and .204/.293/.359 against right-handers -- so he could continue to see his role diminish over the final two months of the season as the Orioles look to give their younger options more playing time.

