Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Power surge continues
Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over the Royals.
The long ball was his 15th of the year, seven of which have come in the last 12 games. Hernandez is slashing a dynamite .333/.429/.881 over that stretch, and he should hold down a regular spot in the Jays' starting lineup as long as he keeps producting.
