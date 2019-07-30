Twins' Miguel Sano: Back in action Tuesday

Sano (hand) will start at third base and bat fifth Tuesday against the Marlins.

Sano was pulled early in Sunday's 11-1 win over the White Sox after injuring his hand while fielding a grounder, but Monday's off day provided sufficient time for him to shake off any soreness he might have experienced. The 26-year-old has enjoyed one of his more productive stretches of the season lately, posting an 1.111 OPS over his past 10 games while striking out at a manageable 28.6 percent clip.