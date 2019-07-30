White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sent to minors
Cordell was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Cordell had started just one of the last seven games. He hasn't done much when he did play this season, posting a .234/.386/.354 slash line in 69 contests. Tim Anderson (ankle) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
