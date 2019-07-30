Hartlieb was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday's game against Cincinnati, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Hartlieb has been knocked around in the majors this season, accruing an 8.10 ERA and 1.90 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 20 innings, but he'll get another chance with the big-league club following Tuesday's roster moves.

