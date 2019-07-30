DuRapau was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

DuRapau's latest trip to the big leagues lasted just one day, as he surrendered four runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while fanning three over three innings Monday night against the Reds. In an effort to keep the bullpen stocked with fresh arms, the Pirates have recalled Geoff Hartlieb in a corresponding move.

