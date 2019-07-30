Loaisiga will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Loaisiga has been out since mid-May with a shoulder strain. He had thrown just 14 big-league innings prior to the injury, posting a 4.50 ERA and a 13:8 K:BB. He's expected to pitch exclusively out of the bullpen once activated.

More News
Our Latest Stories