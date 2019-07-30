Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Begins rehab assignment
Loaisiga will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Loaisiga has been out since mid-May with a shoulder strain. He had thrown just 14 big-league innings prior to the injury, posting a 4.50 ERA and a 13:8 K:BB. He's expected to pitch exclusively out of the bullpen once activated.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: To pitch as reliever upon return•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Sim game on tap•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Expected to start when healthy•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Resumes throwing•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Shut down four weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...