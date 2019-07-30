Giants' Joe Panik: Heads to bench vs. lefty

Panik isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Panik will get the night off with a southpaw in Reynaldo Lopez slated to take the mound for Philadelphia. Donovan Solano draws the start at second base and will lead off with Panik out of the equation.

More News
Our Latest Stories