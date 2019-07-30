Lamet gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five through five innings in a no-decision against the Orioles on Tuesday.

Lamet sailed through the first three innings, but labored in the fourth as the Orioles reached him for three runs on two hits and three walks. He bounced back to register a scoreless fifth inning before departing after throwing a season high 88 pitches. The 27-year-old has a 5.09 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and a 30:9 K:BB in 23 innings this season. Lamet is displaying strikeout upside, but he still struggles with command and hasn't pitched more than five innings since returning from Tommy John surgery. Lamet will make his next start next Tuesday on the road in Seattle.