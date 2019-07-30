Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Strikes out five in no-decision
Lamet gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five through five innings in a no-decision against the Orioles on Tuesday.
Lamet sailed through the first three innings, but labored in the fourth as the Orioles reached him for three runs on two hits and three walks. He bounced back to register a scoreless fifth inning before departing after throwing a season high 88 pitches. The 27-year-old has a 5.09 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and a 30:9 K:BB in 23 innings this season. Lamet is displaying strikeout upside, but he still struggles with command and hasn't pitched more than five innings since returning from Tommy John surgery. Lamet will make his next start next Tuesday on the road in Seattle.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Strikes out six in four innings•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Yields two unearned runs•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Fans seven in loss•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Fans seven in return•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Activated for season debut•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Season debut coming Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...