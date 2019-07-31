Heaney (shoulder) could resume throwing off a mound as early as Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney has been playing catch over the past week but progressing to mound work would be a major step towards his return from the injured list. The 28-year-old will likely require at least one rehab start before rejoining the Angels, likely pushing his return into mid-August.

