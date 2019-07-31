Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Homers again

Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Rays.

Benintendi is ridiculously hot right now, having homered in three straight contest and hitting .514 (18-for-35) with four home runs and 12 RBI over the last eight games. Since being dropped from the top of the order to the middle in late June, the outfielder has driven in 18 runs over 22 games.