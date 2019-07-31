Tigers' Jordy Mercer: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Mercer is not starting Wednesday against the Angels, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Mercer has hit a solid .286/.318/.524 over his last 12 games. Niko Goodrum gets the start at shortstop in his absence.
