Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Not in lineup
Mazara is not starting Wednesday against Seattle, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Mazara has gone 11-for-24 over his last six games. He'll sit with lefty Wade LeBlanc on the mound for the Mariners, with Shin-Soo Choo starting in right field.
