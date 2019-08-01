Cubs' David Bote: Heads to bench
Bote is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cardinals.
Tony Kemp is starting at second base and hitting eighth in this one. In 13 second-half appearances, Bote is slashing just .207/.281/.345 with one home run and a 40.6 percent strikeout rate.
