Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Gets breather

Chirinos is out of the lineup Thursday against the Indians, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos will sit for Thursday's series finale after starting the past two games and going 2-for-7 with a home run and three strikeouts. Martin Maldonado, who was acquired from the Cubs earlier in the week, is starting behind the dish in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories