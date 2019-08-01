Williams was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Williams was sent back to the minors following Thursday's win over the Giants in order to free up a roster spot for Friday's starter, Jason Vargas. The outfielder is hitting just .158 in 101 at-bats on the season after going 0-for-1 on Thursday.

