Thames is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

Thames will head to the bench for Friday's series opener with left-hander Jose Quintana taking the mound for the Cubs. Lefty Cole Hamels (oblique) is scheduled to start Saturday, so the slugger may find himself on the bench for a second straight contest. Yasmani Grandal will start at first base while Manny Pina grabs the start behind the plate.